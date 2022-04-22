Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Barnes (ankle) was a limited participant during Friday's practice, but the rookie is still doubtful for Saturday's Game 4 against the 76ers, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Barnes has missed back-to-back games after spraining his ankle in the third quarter of Game 1. The rookie continues to take small steps forward, but he doesn't appear to be all that close to making a return. If Barnes remains sidelined Saturday, Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa should continue to see additional run.