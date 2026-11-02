Barnes finished Sunday's 131-125 loss to the Lakers with 29 points (11-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-13 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Barnes scored 10 of his team-high 29 points in the second quarter before adding another 15 in the second half, although he missed six of his 13 attempts from the charity stripe. Barnes has scored 20-plus points in five of six regular-season games and continues to carry the load in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee). Barnes is averaging 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over 32.8 minutes per game this season.