Barnes closed Thursday's 117-114 loss to Golden State with 29 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block across 34 minutes.

The fourth-year forward led all scorers on the night while recording his 23rd double-double of the season, but it wasn't quite enough to secure a rare road win for the Raptors. Five of Barnes's double-doubles have come in his last eight appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 19.0 points, 8.8 boards, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals.