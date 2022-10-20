Barnes amassed 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 victory over the Cavaliers.

The stat line doesn't do justice to Barnes' impressive play down the stretch as the reigning Rookie of the Year came up with numerous big plays, including the assist on Precious Achiuwa's game-sealing dunk with 0.7 seconds left on the clock. Barnes' game still has plenty of room to grow, and it looks like his distribution skills might be the next area to blossom after he led the Raptors in assists in their season opener.