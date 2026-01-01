Barnes notched 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Barnes filled up the box score once again Wednesday, leading the Raptors in rebounds and assists while finishing as the team's third-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram (30 points) and Immanuel Quickley (22 points). It was Barnes' second triple-double of the season, both of which have come over his last three games. He finished the month of December having averaged 17.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 threes, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals over 35.1 minutes per game.