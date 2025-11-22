Barnes posted 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 30 minutes during the Raptors' 140-110 win over the Wizards on Friday.

The Raptors spread the scoring load Friday, with four players scoring 20-plus points in a blowout win. Barnes extended his streak of at least one steal to 12 games and has shot 50.0 percent from the field or better in five of his last seven games. Over that span, he has averaged 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals over 33.3 minutes per game.