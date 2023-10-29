Barnes had 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 loss to Philadelphia.

Barnes saw heavy usage in the third quarter when he played all 12 minutes in the frame and scored eight of his 24 points. The Raptors ended up losing the third quarter by a margin of 15 points, though that would have been much worse had it not been for Barnes trying to keep his team afloat. He's scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and will look to continue that streak Monday against the Trail Blazers.