Barnes recorded 35 points (15-23 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 125-118 loss to the Spurs.

Barnes saw his playing time slightly dip as the regular season drew to a close, but he got an extended run Sunday as the Raptors were down to seven active players after Garrett Temple sprained his knee in the first quarter. Barnes led both teams in points, finished second in rebounds behind Jonathan Mogbo (14) and was two assists shy from logging his second triple-double of the season. With the Raptors eliminated from playoff contention, Barnes will end his 2024-25 regular season averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over 32.8 minutes per game.