Barnes ended Wednesday's 131-128 loss to the Jazz with 18 points (7-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 41 minutes.

The 7-for-23 shooting performance made Barnes' double-double line less valuable in category leagues, but the heavy usage was at least nice to see while OG Anunoby (wrist) remains sidelined. In Anunoby's prior two absences before Wednesday, Barnes put up 12 and 14 field-goal attempts, so the increased volume he displayed against the Jazz could prove to be more of an outlier.