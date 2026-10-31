Barnes provided 41 points (19-34 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's 121-114 loss to the Magic.

Barnes wasn't shy about hunting his shot and finished with a game- and career-high scoring total, albeit in a losing effort in the Raptors' first NBA Cup game of the season. The star forward also paced the club in steals while dishing out at least five assists for the fourth time in five regular-season games. He's scored at least 23 points four times this season and should continue seeing increased usage in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee).