Barnes appeared to suffer an injury to his left thumb during Friday's scrimmage, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes got tangled up with Collin Murray-Boyles going for a steal, and he could be seen wincing, talking with the Toronto trainers before eventually getting his left hand wrapped up. For now, he should be considered questionable for Monday's exhibition with Denver, and if he's not able to give it a go, that would open up some minutes for Murray-Boyles.