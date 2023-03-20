Barnes won't return to Sunday's game against Milwaukee due to a left wrist injury, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Barnes started Sunday's matchup and logged five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes prior to his departure. He underwent X-rays that already came back negative, but Barnes will be examined further Monday. He'll have a few days to heal up before Wednesday's game against Indiana.