Barnes exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left hand injury in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Barnes headed back to the locker room and was grabbing his left thumb. If the star forward is unable to return, Collin Murray-Boyles, Ochai Agbaji and Jonathan Mogbo are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.