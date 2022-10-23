Coach Nick Nurse said after Saturday's game against the Heat that he expects Barnes (ankle) to miss some time, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Barnes sustained a right ankle sprain during Saturday's loss to Miami and will likely undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the issue. He didn't have his ankle wrapped while moving around after the game, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss at least one game following Saturday's early exit.
