Barnes ended with six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 104-101 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Barnes failed to make much of an impact Monday, as Pascal Siakam dominated the majority of Toronto's offensive production with 38 points and six assists. Overall, Barnes is posting 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, but he's been susceptible to periodic off nights during his second NBA campaign, making him a risky play in daily leagues.