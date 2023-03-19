Barnes totaled 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Barnes struggled from the field and tied his lowest-point total since Feb. 8. Coming into the contest, the versatile forward posted 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists over his first seven March appearances, so Saturday's performance can likely be chalked up to an off night.