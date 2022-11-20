Barnes racked up 28 points (11-29 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 46 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 overtime loss to Atlanta.

Barnes set a new top mark on the year with 28 points, and he finished the matchup one assist shy of his second triple-double. The Florida State product has been impressive on the defensive end of late, recording at least one block and one steal in each of his last five matchups.