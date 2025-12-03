Barnes posted 28 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during the Raptors' 121-118 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Coming off being named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Month for November, Barnes posted his 10th multi-block game of the season Tuesday, with his block on a Deni Avdija layup late in the fourth quarter helping the Raptors snap out of their two-game losing streak. Barnes' seven dimes were his most since Nov. 13 against the Cavaliers (eight), and the All-Star forward has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 19.9 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 7.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.5 threes over 33.6 minutes per game.