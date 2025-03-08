Barnes provided 22 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-109 victory over Utah.
Barnes carried the Raptors to victory in this battle between rebuilding teams, and the star forward was at his best Friday after filling the stat sheet admirably -- he recorded at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Barnes is averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game since the All-Star break, and he remains a valuable fantasy commodity despite the struggles the Raptors have endured all season long.
More News
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Stuffs stat sheet in return•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Will face Chicago•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Questionable against Chicago•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Drops 21 points vs. Boston•