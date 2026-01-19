Barnes supplied 22 points (10-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-93 loss to the Lakers.

Barnes was one rebound shy of a double-double in the loss, and he played reasonably well while battling with LeBron James for most of the game. He faded a bit down the stretch after a red-hot start during a 12-2 Toronto run in the first quarter, but he finished as the team's high scorer regardless. His scoring total marked his third consecutive game with 20-plus points, and his fourth in five games.