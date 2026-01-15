Barnes racked up 26 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 13 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 win over the Pacers.

This was a nice bounce-back performance from Barnes, who was held to just 15 points on 5-for-16 shooting his last time out. This was Barnes' 11th game of the season with multiple steals, and he's had at least one steal and one block in all but seven games during his 2025-26 campaign.