Barnes had 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 win over the Hornets.

Barnes put together one of his better all-around performances of the season, falling just short of a triple-double. He added a pair of blocks for good measure, rounding out the kind of effort managers have been hoping for. His production remains inconsistent, leaving him outside the top 80 for the season. Looking back, his ADP was simply too high, meaning managers are going to have to temper their expectations slightly, at least for the foreseeable future.