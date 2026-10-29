Barnes supplied 28 points (11-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 129-99 win over the Magic.

Barnes bounced back in a major way Wednesday after shooting 0-for-12 from the field and scoring zero points in Sunday's loss to Minnesota. The star forward turned in an extremely efficient outing against Orlando and led all players in scoring. He also stuffed the stat sheet on the defensive end, recording a game-high three steals and logging at least four combined steals-plus-blocks for a third consecutive contest. Barnes should continue to take on increased responsibilities in the extended absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee).