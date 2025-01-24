Barnes dropped 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-10 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 122-119 win over the Hawks.

Barnes continues to be the focal point of head coach Darko Rajakovic's offense, giving him the volume to be an elite fantasy option. The fact that he racks up stats on the defensive side of the ball is just icing on the cake. Thursday's game marked the sixth time this season he's scored 25 or more points. He'll look to keep rolling in a rematch with the Hawks on Saturday.