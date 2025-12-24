Barnes logged 27 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during the Raptors' 112-91 win over the Heat on Tuesday.

It was an offensive bounce-back performance for Barnes, who logged just six points in Sunday's loss to the Nets. He was particularly effective in the second half, with 19 of his game-high 27 points coming over the final two quarters of the game to help lead the Raptors to a road win. Over his last 10 outings, Barnes has averaged 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 threes, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 stealsoover 35.2 minutes per game.