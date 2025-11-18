Barnes posted 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during the Raptors' 110-108 win over the Hornets on Monday.

Barnes attempted just one three-point attempt during Monday's win and finished tied with RJ Barrett for the second most points on the Raptors behind Brandon Ingram (27). Barnes helped Toronto seal Monday's win late in the fourth quarter, when he blocked Collin Sexton's putback attempt at the buzzer. Through eight games in November, Barnes has averaged 18.4 points on 48.7 percent shooting, 8.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals over 32.1 minutes per game.