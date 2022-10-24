Barnes (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with Miami, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

Barnes was expected to miss some time due to a right ankle sprain sustained in Saturday's loss to the Heat, but it appears he'll test the ankle in pregame warmups before a decision is made regarding his availability. With Chris Boucher (hamstring) set to make his season debut Monday, it wouldn't be surprising if the Raptors elected to give Barnes a night off to ensure his return to full health.