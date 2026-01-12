Barnes posted 31 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 43 minutes during the Raptors' 116-115 overtime win over the 76ers on Sunday.

Barnes served as the focal point of the Raptors' offense Sunday due to the absences of RJ Barrett (ankle) and Brandon Ingram (thumb), and Barnes finished as the game's second-leading scorer behind Tyrese Maxey (38 points). Barnes' 10th made free throw with 0.8 seconds left in overtime put the Raptors up for good, and he deliberately missed the second attempt to let the clock expire. The Raptors and 76ers will do it all again in Monday's rematch in Toronto.