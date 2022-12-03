Barnes notched 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 114-105 loss to Brooklyn.

Barnes shot 50.0 percent from the field and also knocked down at least one three for the fifth straight game. He also put together an impressive effort on the boards, falling one rebound shy of a double-double. Barnes has been a strong contributor across the board for the Raptors of late, averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 blocks over his last five contests.