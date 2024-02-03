Barnes supplied 28 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 135-106 loss to Houston.
The third-year forward led the Raptors in scoring once again, but only two other Toronto players even scored in double digits on the night. Barnes may be wearing down a bit under the weight of having to carry the entire team following the departures of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby -- in 16 games since the beginning of January Barnes is averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 assists, 5.6 boards, 1.6 blocks, 1.2 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 27.9 percent from beyond the arc.
