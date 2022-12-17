Barnes recorded 26 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 119-116 loss to the Nets.

Barnes surpassed the 25-point mark for the second straight game, and perhaps surprisingly, this is the first time he has achieved that feat in back-to-back contests during the entire campaign. Barnes is having a decent season, but most of his stats are down compared to his rookie season, including points, rebounds and assists per game as well as field goal percentage.