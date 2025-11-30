Barnes posted 30 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 118-111 overtime loss to the Hornets.

Barnes scored at least 30 points for the third time this season, while also recording his third straight double-double. While consistency has been an issue for Barnes in the past, he appears to have addressed that issue. Through the first 20 games of the season, he has been a first-round player, averaging 20.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers.