Barnes totaled 32 points (13-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 122-112 loss to the Lakers.

Barnes entered Friday on a run of inefficiency, making just 38 percent of his field-goal attempts over his previous nine games. He turned that around dramatically against Los Angeles, shooting an efficient 13-for-19 from the field en route to a career-high 32 points. The second-year forward rounded out his performance with nine boards and seven assists while committing only one turnover. Perhaps the only negative part of his performance is that he continued to struggle from deep, making just one of four three-points attempts. Over his past five games, he's shooting a poor 23.1 percent from beyond the arc.