Barnes (eye) was able to participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This is excellent news for the Raptors, though an official target date has yet to be announced. Barnes is due to be re-evaluated any day now, so an official update is expected in the near future. Once Barnes gets the green light, minutes could be harder to come by for Ochai Agbaji and Jonathan Mogbo.