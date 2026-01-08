Barnes (undisclosed) went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes appeared to sustain an injury while attempting to block a layup attempt from Moussa Diabate. The Raptors already lost Brandon Ingram (thumb) for the rest of the evening, so RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will step into even larger roles if Barnes is not cleared to return. Ochai Agbaji, Ja'Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick should also see more minutes off the bench for as long as Barnes is out of the game.