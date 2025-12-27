Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Goes to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes went to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Wizards due to a left hip injury, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Barnes came off the court with a noticeable limp while favoring his left hip, and he'll be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Friday's game. With Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) sidelined, Jamison Battle and Gradey Dick should see an uptick in playing time for as Barnes is out of the game.
