Barnes (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Nets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Barnes will return to action Thursday after missing Toronto's previous two contests due to a right ankle sprain. With RJ Barrett (illness) out, Barnes will likely take on most of the ball-handling responsibilities against Brooklyn.
