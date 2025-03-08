Barnes (hand) is available for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Barnes has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday despite dealing with a right hand contusion. Barnes has struggled with his outside shot as of late, converting just 19.4 percent of his 3.6 three-point attempts per contest across his last 10 outings.
