Barnes (eye) is available for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves but will be on a minutes restriction, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Barnes has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Toronto's last 11 outings due to a right orbital fracture. While Barnes will likely reclaim his starting spot from Ochai Agbaji, fantasy managers can also expect him to play less than his season average of 33.5 minutes.