Barnes accumulated zero points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-100 win over the Hornets.

Barnes finished March with back-to-back performances in which he topped 20 points, but he's been more limited over two appearances in April. He was unable to convert any of his field-goal attempts Tuesday and was held scoreless for the first time this season. Over his last five outings, he's averaged 15.2 points, 6.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals in 35.6 minutes per game.