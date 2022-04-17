Barnes was helped off the court during the fourth quarter of Saturday's Game 1 against the 76ers due to an apparent foot injury, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Joel Embiid appeared to step on Barnes' left foot, causing the latter to go down in pain. He stayed on the ground for a bit before being helped off the court, putting minimal weight on his foot. Optimistically, he may be considered tentatively questionable for Monday's Game 2.