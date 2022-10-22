Barnes logged 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 109-105 loss to Brooklyn.

It was another productive effort for last season's Rookie of the Year. Barnes is showing no signs of a letdown in his sophomore campaign, and after averaging 1.8 steals plus blocks a game as a rookie, his defensive numbers could be poised for a big leap forward in 2022-23.