Barnes notched 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), one rebound and seven assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The fifth-year forward delivered a solid performance to open the Raptors' playoff run, but Barnes wasn't able to match the output of Donovan Mitchell (32 points) for the Cavs. Barnes may need to find another gear on offense if Toronto is going to avoid an early exit -- he's scored 20-plus points only twice in eight April contests, averaging just 15.8 points, 6.9 assists, 5.4 boards, 1.1 steals and 0.9 threes on the month.