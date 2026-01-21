Barnes finished Tuesday's 145-127 victory over the Warriors with 26 points (12-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists over 39 minutes.

Barnes made plays all over the court and contained the Warriors' interior alongside Sandro Mamukelashvili, who also recorded a double-double in the win. Barnes has hit the double-double milestone 17 times this season, but it's only the second time getting there via his assist total. The standout 24-year-old forward also has two triple-doubles to his credit.