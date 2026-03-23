Barnes accumulated 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 loss to the Suns.

The 17 points led the Raptors in a sluggish road performance. Barnes has scored at least 14 points in nine of 10 March contests despite a reduction in his shot volume, averaging 15.8 points, 5.7 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 threes on the month while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.