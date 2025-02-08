Barnes logged 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Thunder.

The seven combined steals and blocks were a season high for Barnes, as the fourth-year forward continues to make a big impact at the defensive end. Barnes has recorded at least one block and one steal in 13 of the last 17 games, a stretch in which he's averaged 19.5 points, 7.0 boards, 6.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 threes.