Barnes (hand) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Barnes is in danger of missing a second straight game for the Raptors on Sunday while dealing with a contusion on his right hand. If he's unable to play in Brooklyn, Toronto will likely turn to Cole Swider and Jonathan Mogbo to help pick up the slack.
