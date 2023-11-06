Barnes had 30 points (9-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and three steals in 42 minutes during Sunday's 123-116 overtime win over the Spurs.

Barnes was one of the reasons why the Raptors recovered from a 22-point deficit to seal the win on the road, as he scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to spark Toronto's comeback. Aside from recording a season-high mark in scoring, Barnes seems to have taken a leap compared to his sophomore year, and even though it's still early in the season, he has now reached the 20-point mark in six games in a row.