Barnes registered four points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Barnes returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after coming off the bench during his return to the court Monday. However, he didn't see many looks from the floor against New Orleans and converted just 14.3 percent of his field-goal attempts during the loss. The Raptors have eased Barnes back into action following his two-game absence due to a knee injury, but it wouldn't be surprising to see his playing time increase over the coming games.