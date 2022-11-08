Barnes recorded five points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss to the Bulls.

Barnes followed up a triple-double and double-double in his last two games with a total dud Monday, failing to reach double digits in the scoring column for the first time all season. Barnes may no longer be on the ball as much as he was during Fred VanVleet's absence, but he's still a valuable piece in the Raptors' rotation and should see positive regression back to his norms in terms of scoring and rebounds moving forward.